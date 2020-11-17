1/1
Laura L. Gould
1968 - 2020
Laura Lee Gould, age 52, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
She was born Jan. 29, 1968, in Sturgis, a daughter of Ernest and Sandra (Hartman) Miller.
On June 6, 2012, she married Guy Gould.
Laura was a homemaker and enjoyed coloring, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Guy Gould of Sturgis; a son, Scott (Alicia) Christner of Centreville; daughters Alicia (Michael) Goodman of Mendon and Ashley (John) Hoffman of LaGrange, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Monroe, Addelyn, Zoey, Alexis, Jeffery, Tyler, Kaylee and Amelia; her mother, Sandra Barrett; three brothers, Tom Hartman, Paul Barrett and Brian Miller; and five half-sisters, Debbie, Donna, Sally, Mary and Penny.
She was preceded in death by her father; and a sister, Myava Rogers.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Laura Lee Gould will be held in spring 2021.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of support for the family may be left at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 17, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
