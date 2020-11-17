Laura Lee Gould, age 52, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
She was born Jan. 29, 1968, in Sturgis, a daughter of Ernest and Sandra (Hartman) Miller.
On June 6, 2012, she married Guy Gould.
Laura was a homemaker and enjoyed coloring, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Guy Gould of Sturgis; a son, Scott (Alicia) Christner of Centreville; daughters Alicia (Michael) Goodman of Mendon and Ashley (John) Hoffman of LaGrange, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Monroe, Addelyn, Zoey, Alexis, Jeffery, Tyler, Kaylee and Amelia; her mother, Sandra Barrett; three brothers, Tom Hartman, Paul Barrett and Brian Miller; and five half-sisters, Debbie, Donna, Sally, Mary and Penny.
She was preceded in death by her father; and a sister, Myava Rogers.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Laura Lee Gould will be held in spring 2021.
