Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
(269) 651-3284
Resources
More Obituaries for Leah Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah M. Bloom


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leah M. Bloom Obituary
Leah Marie (Button) Bloom, age 90, a lifelong Sturgis resident, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 7, 1929, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Ertis and Clara (Reading) Poorman.

Leah was first married to Richard Button, who preceded her in death, and later to Glenn Bloom, who also preceded her in death.

Leah had been employed throughout her life at Berridge Shear, Transogram, Sturgis Eagles Lodge, and Midwest Tool and Cutlery.

She was a life member of Sturgis V.F.W. Auxiliary and the D.A.V. Leah enjoyed crocheting, lawn work and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, David Button of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., and Richard (Chris) Button of Sturgis; two daughters, Sandra (Leslie) Richardson of Sturgis, and Marcia (Dale) Kauffman of Colon; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, William Poorman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a brother, Robert Pooman; two sisters, Betty Lego and Judy Gross; stepsisters Violet Persing and Edith Harter; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Button.

The family will receive friends and relatives 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.

Services celebrating the life of Leah M. Bloom will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at Sturgis Church of the Nazarene, 70031 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis,. The Rev. John Shoup will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice Care of SW Michigan or the . Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Homes, which is entrusted with arrangements.

Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -