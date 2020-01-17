|
Leah Marie (Button) Bloom, age 90, a lifelong Sturgis resident, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 7, 1929, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Ertis and Clara (Reading) Poorman.
Leah was first married to Richard Button, who preceded her in death, and later to Glenn Bloom, who also preceded her in death.
Leah had been employed throughout her life at Berridge Shear, Transogram, Sturgis Eagles Lodge, and Midwest Tool and Cutlery.
She was a life member of Sturgis V.F.W. Auxiliary and the D.A.V. Leah enjoyed crocheting, lawn work and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, David Button of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., and Richard (Chris) Button of Sturgis; two daughters, Sandra (Leslie) Richardson of Sturgis, and Marcia (Dale) Kauffman of Colon; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, William Poorman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a brother, Robert Pooman; two sisters, Betty Lego and Judy Gross; stepsisters Violet Persing and Edith Harter; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Button.
The family will receive friends and relatives 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
Services celebrating the life of Leah M. Bloom will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at Sturgis Church of the Nazarene, 70031 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis,. The Rev. John Shoup will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice Care of SW Michigan or the . Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Homes, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 18, 2020