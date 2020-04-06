|
Lee Michael "Mike" Keely, 59, of Sturgis, passed away April 3, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.
Mike was born May 23, 1960, in Goshen, Ind., a son of Martin and Mary (Borntrager) Keely. He attended Fairfield Public Schools. On Dec. 20, 1986, he married Ony Schwartz at Locust Grove Mennonite Church in Burr Oak; they were later divorced. Mike previously worked for Burr Oak Tool in Sturgis, Rexam in Constantine and Menards in Three Rivers. He also worked construction for most of his life.
Mike loved to play softball and golf, and was a huge Notre Dame fan. He coached basketball and track at both Centreville and Lake Area Christian Schools. He attended Radiant Life Church in Sturgis.
Surviving are his mother, Mary Keely of Sturgis; son Michael Keely (Mary Boyd) of Grand Haven; daughter Rasika Keely of Sturgis; brother Loren Keely of Sturgis; brother Larry Keely of Battle Creek; sister Carol (Rob) O'Brien of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Keely.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current CDC restrictions on public gatherings, memorial services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 7, 2020