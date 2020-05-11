|
Leland Peter Bathgate Sr., age 64, of Sturgis, passed away early Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 29, 1956, in Bellevue, a son of Lawrence Joseph and Janet Marie (Baxter) Bathgate.
Leland resided in Sturgis since 1972, coming from Florida. On Sept. 21, 1974, he married Priscilla A. Hudson at Sturgis Wesleyan Church in Sturgis.
Leland had been employed by Telemark Diversified Graphics in Sturgis since 1996. Before joining Telemark, he worked in dairy operations at Locust Lane Dairy Farms in Howe, Ind., and Fairgrove Farms in Sturgis.
He was a member of Northeast Indiana Steam & Gas Association in LaGrange, Ind. Leland had a true appreciation for antiques, being a collector and admirer. He also collected Hot Wheels cars and toy tractors.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 45 years, Priscilla; a daughter, Christina Bathgate of Sturgis; a son, Leland (Kelly) Bathgate Jr. of Sturgis; two grandchildren, Brayden and Trevin Bathgate; his mother, Janet Brown of Burr Oak; two brothers, Lonland Bathgate of Sturgis and Kyleland (Brenda) Bathgate of Burr Oak; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Kimberland Bathgate.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Leland P. Bathgate will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Leland's memory consider Area 18, 66332 Austrian Way, Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 12, 2020