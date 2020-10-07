1/
Leland P. Bathgate Sr.
Leland Peter Bathgate Sr., age 64, of Sturgis, passed away early Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Leland Peter Bathgate, Sr. will take place 1-4 p.m. Saturday at American Legion, 500 W. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Leland's memory consider Special Olympics Area 18, 66332 Austrian Way, Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
American Legion
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
