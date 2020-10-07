Leland Peter Bathgate Sr., age 64, of Sturgis, passed away early Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Leland Peter Bathgate, Sr. will take place 1-4 p.m. Saturday at American Legion, 500 W. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Leland's memory consider Special Olympics
Area 18, 66332 Austrian Way, Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.