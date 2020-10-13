1/1
Leota M. Kunce
1934 - 2020
Leota May Kunce, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born May 7, 1934, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Archie F. and Esther M. (Gest) Sites and stepfather, Leroy Weber.
Leota was a resident of Burr Oak and Sturgis most all of her life, was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church, and enjoyed reading, gardening, bible study and being outside in the fresh air.
She was married to Floyd Kunce for 24 years and this marriage ended in divorce.
Surviving are her children, Victoria Kunce, Christina (Kyle) Dury and David (Marty) Kunce; grandchildren Natasha (David) Lehman, Cameron Bowman, McLaine (Andrew) Mast, Craig Bowman, Shelby (Reed) Isenhart, Kaitlyn (Jason) Dodge, Mikayla Kunce, Dylan Kunce (Derien Kleine) and Nathaniel Dury; and great-grandchildren Mila, Tali and David Lehman, Rosie Mast and Lea Dodge.
According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or services, as cremation has taken place. The family suggests memorial donations in her memory be directed to Thurston Woods Village. Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis, which have been entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
