Leslie A. Snyder, 86, of White Pigeon, Mich., died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo following a short illness.
Born Sept. 17, 1934, in Paw Paw, Mich., he is the son of Bernard R. and A. Marie (Cuddeback) Snyder.
A White Pigeon resident since 1950, coming from Paw Paw, he was employed by Paramount Furniture in Sturgis and a truck driver for Central Transfer in Elkhart. He retired after 30 years of service. He was the past Chief of Police in White Pigeon, a fireman and a member of the Jaycees.
On May 29, 1954, he married Mary Jane Gouger in Constantine. She survives, along with his children Debbie (Jerry) Hostetler of Colon; Denise (Ron) Kroll of Howe, Ind.; Shawnee (Jeff) Larabee of Muskegon; Tiffany Carpenter of Mottville; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Virginia (Max) Tavenier; brother Ralph (Elsie) Snyder; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Dorothy Simmons; brothers Bernard, Donald, Lee and David Snyder.
Relatives and friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Cremation will follow with interment of cremains at a later date in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.