Leslie A. Snyder, 86, of White Pigeon, Mich., died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo following a short illness.Born Sept. 17, 1934, in Paw Paw, Mich., he is the son of Bernard R. and A. Marie (Cuddeback) Snyder.A White Pigeon resident since 1950, coming from Paw Paw, he was employed by Paramount Furniture in Sturgis and a truck driver for Central Transfer in Elkhart. He retired after 30 years of service. He was the past Chief of Police in White Pigeon, a fireman and a member of the Jaycees.On May 29, 1954, he married Mary Jane Gouger in Constantine. She survives, along with his children Debbie (Jerry) Hostetler of Colon; Denise (Ron) Kroll of Howe, Ind.; Shawnee (Jeff) Larabee of Muskegon; Tiffany Carpenter of Mottville; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Virginia (Max) Tavenier; brother Ralph (Elsie) Snyder; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Dorothy Simmons; brothers Bernard, Donald, Lee and David Snyder.Relatives and friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Cremation will follow with interment of cremains at a later date in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.Donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital