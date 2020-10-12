1/
Leslie A Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie A. Snyder, 86, of White Pigeon, Mich., died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo following a short illness.

Born Sept. 17, 1934, in Paw Paw, Mich., he is the son of Bernard R. and A. Marie (Cuddeback) Snyder.

A White Pigeon resident since 1950, coming from Paw Paw, he was employed by Paramount Furniture in Sturgis and a truck driver for Central Transfer in Elkhart. He retired after 30 years of service. He was the past Chief of Police in White Pigeon, a fireman and a member of the Jaycees.

On May 29, 1954, he married Mary Jane Gouger in Constantine. She survives, along with his children Debbie (Jerry) Hostetler of Colon; Denise (Ron) Kroll of Howe, Ind.; Shawnee (Jeff) Larabee of Muskegon; Tiffany Carpenter of Mottville; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Virginia (Max) Tavenier; brother Ralph (Elsie) Snyder; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Dorothy Simmons; brothers Bernard, Donald, Lee and David Snyder.

Relatives and friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Cremation will follow with interment of cremains at a later date in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.

Donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrand Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved