|
|
Mr. Lester Guy Tefft, of Colon, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at age 74, in New Braunfels, Texas.
Lester was born Feb 15, 1945, to Guy and Maxine (Hammond) Tefft, at home in Colon.
He grew up with his two siblings and graduated from Colon High School with the class of 1964 as an active member in FFA. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Mary Frances (Fish) Tefft, at Factoryville Bible Church. After 30 years, he retired from Kellogg's in Battle Creek and began enjoying winters in New Braunfels, Texas, and working part-time in the summer, making many new friends along the way. He enjoyed his many years of service as Master of the Grange and on the Board of Directors for the St. Joseph County Fair. Lester loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and community and devoted all his life to their happiness.
Lester is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary (Fish) Tefft; two sons, Todd Guy Tefft and Susan (Jackson) Tefft of Shoreline, Wash.; Toby Michael Tefft and Eryn (Barrick) Tefft of Colon; a daughter, Maryruth Maxine (Tefft) Burger and Eric Burger, Colon; his older brother, Louis Tefft, and Doris Tefft and his little sister, Connie Kay (Tefft) Addis and Mitch Addis; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Maxine (Hammond) Tefft; and a brother, Eddie Ray Tefft.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial at Factoryville Bible Church, Leonidas, at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, with a luncheon following. The family is grateful for all condolences; flowers and donations may be made to Factoryville Bible Church, Leonidas, Michigan, or Crossroads Bible Church, in Sherwood, Michigan.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 10, 2019