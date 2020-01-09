Home

Lewis D. Harris Jr.


1959 - 2020
Lewis D. Harris Jr. Obituary
Lewis D. "Donnie" Harris Jr., 60, of Howe, Ind., was welcomed into Heaven on Jan. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Lewis was born Aug. 1, 1959, in Farmington, to Lewis D. Sr. and Faye L. (Osborn) Harris.

Living in the Howe community for many years, he worked as a road engineer for the state of Indiana. Donnie was an avid sports fan and especially loved Notre Dame sports. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially loved to share meals he had cooked for them.

Surviving is a daughter, Cassandra M. (CW3 Waitman III) Kapaldo of Ansbach, Germany; a son, Christopher Harris of Sandusky, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nikolas, Liana and Evalyn Kapaldo, and Mackenzie and Aiden Harris; a sister, Ramona (Rian) McMaster of LaGrange, Ind.; a brother, SFC Joseph (Arcella) Harris of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and several nieces and nephews.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Faith Kapaldo.

Visitation will take place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind.

A graveside service will take place following visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Ind., with the Rev. Ken Weaver officiating.

Memorials may be made to Howe United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
