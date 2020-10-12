Lincoln A. Spencer, 24, passed away Oct. 3, 2020, following a motorcycle accident in San Diego.
He was born April 30, 1996 in Three Rivers and was married on June 10, 2018, in Girard, Pa. They were blessed with a daughter on Sept. 10, 2020, in Port Orchard, Wash.
Lincoln is survived by his wife, Kelsie (Chaffee) Spencer; a daughter, Elise; his mother, Tina McClish; his stepfather, Randy Troup; a sister, Porsha Spencer; a brother, Jesse Brown; grandparents David (Lori) McClish and Ilene McClish; great-grandmother Joan McClish; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece and nephew.
Following his 2014 graduation from Lakeland High School in LaGrange, Ind., where he was a member of the ROTC program, Lincoln enlisted in the U.S. Navy to proudly serve his country as a nuclear reactor operator. During his six years of service, he was stationed in Charleston, S.C., Ballston Spa, N.Y., Bremerton, Wash., and San Diego, and was promoted up to E-6, First Class Petty Officer. Lincoln received many commendations during his active service, to include a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and several Captain's coins and Early Promote evaluations.
Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Saturday funeral service, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, Ind. Lincoln's uncle, Dave McClish, will officiate. Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kelsie Spencer for the benefit of their infant daughter, Elise.
