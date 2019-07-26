|
Linda G. Carver, a radiant, positive force in so many lives, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, Saturday, July 20, at age 65.
Linda was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Lakeview, Ohio, to Tony and Laverne Sorchy. Her family later moved to Sturgis, where she met the love of her life and husband of 44 years, Robert "Gus" Carver. Linda graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1971. Several years after high school, the couple relocated to Longwood, Fla., and welcomed two children into their family, Megan and Michael "Mike," who she absolutely adored. They eventually relocated to Cedarburg, Fla., to raise their children near family.
Linda was full of life, passionate and fascinated by all types of people. Linda had an uncanny ability to connect with everyone she met in a deep and positive way. Her career as an interior designer gave her the opportunity to meet people every day. Working at McNabb and Risley for 20 years, she loved getting to know her clients and transforming their houses into homes. One of Linda's biggest sources of joy came from spending quality time with family and friends and seeing her grandchildren grow and learn new things. She also was an avid gardener and loved cooking, listening to Andrea Bocelli, Eurythmics or India Arie while she prepared meals for her family.
Linda's life was celebrated Saturday, July 27, at Saint Boniface Episcopal Church in Mequon, Wis. A celebration will be planned in Sturgis at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Gus"; a daughter, Megan Elizabeth (Michael Thibaudeau); a son, Michael Robert (Angela); grandchildren Jackson, Grayson and Benjamin; and brothers, Tom Sorchy (Valerie) and Terry (Nancy) Sorchy. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Sorchy; her mother, Laverne Sorchy; and a brother, Tim Sorchy (survived by Barbara).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's honor to Saint Boniface Episcopal Church, 3906 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092; or , stjude.org.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 27, 2019