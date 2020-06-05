Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Kaye Miller, 72, of Orland, Ind., passed away peacefully, June 3, 2020, at her home, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Burial will take place in Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury, Ind. Visitation will be held 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.





