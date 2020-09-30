1/
Linda L. Moore
Linda Lou Moore, 74, of Stroh, Ind., died Sept. 29, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Ind.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in rural LaGrange. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. In accordance with LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social-distancing are required at the visitation and funeral services.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
