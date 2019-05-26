|
Linda Lou Thrams, age 62, of Sturgis, passed away Friday morning, May 24, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
She was born Nov. 20, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of Donald Ray and Mary Lou (Brinkman) Ware.
Linda was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1976.
On April 17, 1982, she married Daryl Thrams at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Most of Lind's working life was in the health care field. She was a certified nurse assistant and had been employed by Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers for more than 15 years.
She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and loved time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Daryl; a daughter, Nicole (Brandon) Modert of Colon; a son, Nathan (Alexis) Thrams of New Haven, Ind.; three grandchildren, Miley, Damien and Naomi; her mother, Mary Lou Ware of Sturgis; three sisters, Janet (Johnny) Cox of Bronson, Mary (Todd) Crites and Kathy Perry both of Sturgis; three brothers, Tom (Traci) Ware of White Pigeon, Mike (Marcia) Ware of Sherwood and John (Nancy) Ware of Three Rivers; goddaughter Lori Wetzel of Bronson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road,?Sturgis. The Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Prayers before the Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by a procession to Holy Angles Catholic Church, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Father Evelio Ramirez will officiate. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow Mass. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Linda's memory consider Heartland Health Care Center, 517 Erie St., Three Rivers, MI 49093.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 27, 2019