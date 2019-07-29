|
Lindsey Renee Eickhoff, age 39, of Caledonia, died early Friday, July 26, 2019, in Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods. She was born July 1, 1980, in Kalamazoo, a daughter of Jonathan J. and Patricia (Belen) Shipley. She was a 1999 graduate of Kalamazoo Central High School and attended Western Michigan University. Lindsey graduated from the Kellogg Community College physical therapist assistant program in 2007. On Sept. 5, 2009, she married Kevin J. Eickhoff along the bank of the St. Joseph River in Mendon. For two years, they traveled the United States, working as PTAs, before settling in Grand Rapids. Lindsey has been employed at Mary Free Bed Hospital for the past 10 years. She was a member of Ada Bible Church and a volunteer with Children's Ministry. She was also a stylist for Color Street Nails.
Lindsey is survived by her husband, Kevin Eickhoff; two children, Elaina (7) and Everett (3); her parents, Pat Shipley of Kalamazoo and Jon (Mary Beth) Shipley of Greenville, S.C.; a brother, Sean (Kelly) Shipley of Green Bay, Wis.; two nephews, Brett and Dyllan Shipley; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
Visitation will take place 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Ada Bible Church Kentwood Campus, 2045 68th St., Caledonia. Services will begin at noon Friday at the church, with Pastor Dan Wright officiating
A second visitation will take place 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Crossroads Missionary Church 22605 M-60, Mendon, where services will begin at noon. The Rev. Julie Vander Veen-Van Til will officiate. Interment will be in Mendon Cemetery.
It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to the family and will be given to either Faith Hospice, Mary Free Bed Hospital, Ada Bible Church, or for the children's education funds.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 30, 2019