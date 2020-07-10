Lisa Marie Wise-Potts, age 48, of Goshen, Ind., passed away July 4, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born April 1,1972, in Sturgis, Mich., a daughter of the late James F. Wise and Nancy (Pfenning) Wise. Lisa attended Sturgis Public Schools and graduated in 1991.



She was involved with Girl Scouts, enjoyed reading, worked in the deli at Kroger and enjoyed her son Hunter's taekwondo classes.



On April 22, 1995, she married Neil Potts in Sturgis. Lisa is survived by her husband, Neil; her two sons, Joshua of Elkhart, Ind., and Hunter of Goshen, Ind.; daughter Ashley Fair of Goshen, Ind.; step-daughter Nicole Potts of Goshen, Ind.; and three grandchildren Damien and Sopheria of Elkhart, Ind., and Charles Fair of Elkhart, Ind.



She was preceded in death by her father, James Wise; and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Albert Pfenning.



In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 20, 2020, in Bristol, Ind.





