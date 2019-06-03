Home

Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street PO Box 185
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
L.J. Christopherson
L.J. "Chris" Christopherson, age 91, of Centreville, died June 1, 2019, at Fairview Living Center.
He was born Dec. 25, 1927, in Little Falls, Minn., a son of James and Esther (Cherry) Christopherson. In 1954, Chris married Evelyn Lundberg, and later divorced. On Oct. 14, 1972, he married Eleanor Waltz Shingledecker in Centreville.
Chris retired from Viking RV in Centreville and previously worked at Kirsch Company, Continental Can, Rocky River Paper Mill, International Harvester in Iowa, Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois during World War II and farmed as a young man.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, horses, hunting and yard work.
Surviving are his wife, Eleanor Christopherson of Centreville; children Deborah Christopherson of Lansing, Larry (Teresa) Shingledecker of Centreville, Deb (Bob) Maestas of Sturgis and Karen (Mike Keely) Jenkins of Three Rivers; grandchildren Larry (Brooke) Shingledecker Jr., Amy (Joe) Wickey, Heather (Matt Schambarger) Jenkins and Melissa Maestas, Michael Keely and Rasika Keely; great grandchildren Max and Berkley Shingledecker, Hank and Carter Wickey, and Kennedy Schambarger; and a sister, Dorothy Christopherson of Wayzata, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lyle and Clarence Christopherson; and two sisters in infancy.
Cremation has taken place. A time of celebration with lunch will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Centreville Methodist Church. Interment of ashes will be in Moorepark Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Centreville Methodist Church or Fairview Living Center. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 4, 2019
