Lois Arlene (Endres) Presdorf, age 97, of Noblesville, Ind., and formerly of LaGrange, Ind., passed away peacefully Nov. 3, 2020, at home.Due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass will be held. Burial will take place privately at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.