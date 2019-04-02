|
Lois Eileen Perrin, 89, of rural Ashby, Minn., died Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Lois was born June 1, 1929, in White Pigeon, a daughter of Albert and Esther (Quick) Warren. She graduated from Constantine High School in 1947 and was highly active in band and 4-H.
Lois and Norman Keith Perrin were married on July 15, 1950, in the Methodist Church parsonage by Pastor Elliot in White Pigeon. They farmed and had dairy cattle until 1960, when they bought their farm near Ashby and moved the family, machinery and cattle to Minnesota.
She is survived by four children, Bill Perrin, Linda (Tom) Wagner, Steve Perrin and Patsy (Jeff) Ostenson, all of Minnesota; special friend Tina Norenberg; and numerous gradnchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Services will be held in Minnesota.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 3, 2019