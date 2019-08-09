Home

Lois J. Sanderson

Lois J. Sanderson Obituary
Lois Jean Sanderson, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away Friday afternoon, July 26, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. The family invites friends and relatives to join them beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday at Sturgis Missionary, 67080 M-66 in Sturgis, for a time of fellowship and to celebrate the life of Lois Jean Sanderson.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
