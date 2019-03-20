|
Lois L. Lampe, age 82, of Sturgis, Mich., passed away late Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, at the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek, Mich.
She was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Reading, Mich., daughter of the late Vernie and Virginia (Christopher) Crowl.
Lois resided in Sturgis since 1948 and she was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1954. Before moving to Sturgis she lived in Quincy and Hillsdale.
On Sept. 5, 1958, she married Donald R. Lampe at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis by the Rev. Herbert Heidenreich.
She retired in 1996 from the Sturgis Public Schools following 22 years of dedicated employment as a paraprofessional. Before her first child was born she worked for 5 ½ years at the Citizens State Bank in Sturgis and she was a stay at home mother while her children were preschoolers.
Lois was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She and Don were charter members of the Sturgis Adult Youth Service Organization, the Sturgis Athletic Boosters Club and the Sturgis Historical Society. She enjoyed playing with the Blabber Mouth Euchre Club that met for over 50 years. She also enjoyed genealogy and she and Don had traveled to all 50 states and several countries in Eastern Europe.
She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Lampe; two daughters: Diana (Steven) Munn of Sturgis and Darcy (Jon) Hill of Columbus, Indiana; one son: David (Susan) Lampe of Henderson, Nevada; four grandchildren: Jeffrey Herman, Danny Herman, Alexandra Hill and Jacob Hill.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave. in Sturgis where funeral services celebrating the life of Lois L. Lampe will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. A continued time of fellowship and the sharing of a meal will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Private burial will take place at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be direct to the Trinity Lutheran Church of the .
