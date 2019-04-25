|
|
Lois L. Veasy, age 90, a lifelong Sturgis resident, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Skaggs Adult Foster Care in Burr Oak.
She was born Nov. 15, 1928 in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Ora A. and Marjorie (Sweezy) Blood.
Lois was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1946 and attended International Business College.
On Aug. 30, 1947, she married Floyd A. "Doc" Veasy at Holy Angels Catholic Church. He preceded her in death Aug. 27, 2007.
She was employed by Kirsch Company, Harold Walters Insurance & Real Estate and worked in the superintendent's office at Sturgis Public Schools from 1966 until she retired in 1988.
Lois was a life member of American Legion Auxiliary, V.F.W. Auxiliary and a member of Lady Elks. She volunteered her time at the gift shop at Sturgis Hospital and enjoyed fishing, bowling, shopping, dancing the polka, cooking polish food that she learned from her mother-in-law, playing cards, altar society and Jesus.
Surviving are three children, Douglass (Irma) Veasy of Sturgis, David (Tammy) Veasy of Ossineke and Marji (Danny) Urick of Burr Oak; seven grandchildren, Shay (Spiro) Kandis, Ben, Michael, Joshua, Douglass Jr., David Veasy and Jesse (Jay) Brewer; six great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Van Carlin, Lois Lawniczak and Phylis Rynex; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parentsl her husband, Floyd; a sister, Audra Noecker;and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends and relatives 1-2 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St., Sturgis.
Services celebrating the life of Lois L. Veasy will be held at 2 p.m., immediately following visitation, at the church, with the Rev. Jeanne Garza officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Special Olympics of Michigan area 18 or Southwest MI Hospice. Envelopes are available at the church or Hackman Family Funeral Homes, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 26, 2019