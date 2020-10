Lois R. Hostetler, age 90, of Colon, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home.The family will receive friends and family from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A funeral service celebrating the life of Lois will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Colon. Online Condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.