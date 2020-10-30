1/1
Lois R. Hostetler
1930 - 2020
Lois R. Hostetler, age 90, of Colon, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home.
Lois was born July 14, 1930 in Battle Creek, a daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Annis) Miller.
Lois graduated from Colon High School with the class of 1948.
On June 24, 1950, Lois married Dorwin C. Hostetler at Colon United Methodist Church in Colon. Dorwin would precede her in death April 16, 1987.
Lois lived her entire life in Colon. She was a former member of South Colon Mennonite Church. Lois lived out her life dream of growing up and raising a family on a farm. She loved her cat, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Lois is survived today by her children, Doreen (Steve) Wagner of Colon, Richard (Audra) Hostetler of Colon and Teresa (John) Salter of Colon; a son-in-law Joe Farber of Jenison; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Desmond) Kursinsky, Dr. Joseph (Lisa) Farber, Carmen (Chris) Zylstra, John (Katy) Salter, Luke (Katy) Salter, Cody (Tiffany) Hostetler, Rachel Hostetler and Rebekah (Luke) Sharp; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dorwin Hostetler; a daughter, Lynette Farber; two brothers, Wilfred Miller and Deo Miller; and three sisters, Opal Bell, Beth Shumaker and Lamoine Rank.
A graveside service celebrating the life of Lois will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2,at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon, with pastor Clint Zehr officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that masks be worn and social-distancing be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society or the Lyndsay (Sharp) Bingaman Nursing Scholarship. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
