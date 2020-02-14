Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Saugatuck United Methodist
250 Mason St
Saugatuck, MI
Lora I. Monson Obituary
Lora Irene Monson, age 89, of Fennville, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Irene was blessed with musical talent that she practiced all throughout her life. A devoted woman of faith, she shared her musical aptitude by playing the pipe organ in church, directing the bell choir and many other roles that would serve those around her. She will be dearly missed.
Irene was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Shoemaker. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Paul; sons Steve and Melanie Monson, and Robert Monson, Jay and Mary Monson; grandchildren Adam Aldrich, Angela Logic, Derek and Samantha Monson, Lindsey Monson and Josh Monson; great-grandchildren Tommy Aldrich, Michael Monson and Theo Monson; and great-great-grandchild Liam Aldrich.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Saugatuck United Methodist, 250 Mason St., Saugatuck.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saugatuck United Methodist Church, stained glass repair fund.
Visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
Remember
