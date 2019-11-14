|
Lori Ann Irelan, 48, died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 4, at her home.
She was born Dec. 21, 1970, in Three Rivers.
On May 19, 2012, she married Paul David Irelan in Bristol.
He survives, along with her father, Larry Lee Rentfrow of Edwardsburg; three children, Leighann Osborn, Erin Rentfrow and Jason Osborn, all of Elkhart, Ind.; four grandchildren, Noah, Ethann, Anabella and Grant Osborn; and a sister, Amy Rentfrow, of White Pigeon.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Suzanne (Brewer) Rentfrow.
A 1989 graduate of Constantine High School, she was active in 4-H, showing steers and pigs.
Family was very important to Lori . She enjoyed watching her daughters play softball,and spending time with her grandchildren. A Michigan State fan, she also enjoyed crafts.
Lori worked as a sandwich technician at Subway.
Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Grace Community Church, Goshen, Ind. A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Pastor Mike Silliman will officiate. Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory.
Memorials may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 15, 2019