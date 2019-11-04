|
Lou "Sue" Suzanne Rzepka, 84, of Bronson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Thurston Woods in Sturgis.
Visitation for Sue will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bronson.
Sue was born July 27, 1935, to Nelson and Mildred (Grove) Holt in Sturgis. She was a graduate of Sturgis High School. Sue married Carol Block, which ended in divorce. She then married John Rzepka.
She was employed as a laborer for Grumman-Olson in Sturgis for many years. Sue was a member of American Legion Auxiliary in Bronson and she attended St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson. She loved playing cards, going fishing and out to dinner with her friends, knitting, crocheting and jigsaw puzzles.
Sue is survived by her children, Bruce Block of White Pigeon, Carolyn (Blaine) Tubbs of Jasper, Ala., Randy Block of Grand Rapids and Glen Block of White Pigeon; her stepchildren, Lori (Brian) Brewer of Bronson, Lynnette (Mark) Cramer of Gobles and Luann (Michael Himebaugh) Rzepka of Bronson; her grandchildren, Chris (Kathy) Block, Jeff (Amy) Block, Corey (Megan) Block, Tyler (Kerri) Block and Marshall Block; her step-grandchildren, Gavin, Darren and Hailey Brewer, Jake Cramer, Dylan and Bradley Smith; her many great-grandchildren; and her brother, Charles Holt of Laguna Niguel, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and her brothers, Jack and Jim Holt.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 5, 2019