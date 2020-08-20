Louise Ann Winkleman, age 77, of Colon, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Louise was born June 23, 1943, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Cecil and Pearl (Harter) Jordan.
Louise attended Colon High School and lived in the Colon area her entire life. Louise worked in many local factories throughout her working career.
Louise married Paul Winkleman. Their marriage would end in divorce.
Louise is survived by her children Robert (Jennifer Leitzke) Hagen of Colon, Anna (Robert) Kauffman of Colon, Kitty (Bob Huss) Green of Three Rivers and Cassy (Jerod) Bradford of Three Rivers; brothers Kenneth (Sandy) Jordan and Tim (Ann) Jordan; step-siblings Vicky Barrons and Paul Winkleman Jr.; grandchildren Jessica (Wil) Hagen, Tina (Rob) Rody, Jennifer (Randy Jr.) Jones, Ron Kauffman, Michelle (Matt) Smith, Mike Kauffman, Natosha (Tim) Berghuis, Alisha Leitzke, Michael (Ciera) Leitzke, Sara (Dave) Mullendore, Staff Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps Robert (Jenna) Kauffman Jr., Brenda (Jeremy) Hamrick, Brandon Kauffman, Autumn Clark, LT Clark and Cayden Bradford; 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Louise was preceded in death by a brother, James Jordan; children Ron Jordan, Paul Hagen and Sherry Hagen and stepdaughter Paula Doenges; and her significant other, Ray Courtright.
Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Following funeral services, cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Louise Winkleman. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Tokens of sympathy may be left online at schipperfuneralhome.com.