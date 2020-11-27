Louise Mae (Benedict) Lininger passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at age 94, in Battle Creek.
She was born in 1926 in Royal Oak. Louise graduated from Sturgis High School in 1945 and Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek in 1964. Louise then worked for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Battle Creek for 21 years as a licensed practical nurse.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Alice (Lou) Grindol; her three sons, David H. (Elizabeth) Lininger, James M. (Nancy) Nelson and John R. (Deborah) Lininger; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A public memorial service will be held at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 Capital Ave. SW, Battle Creek, as soon as it is safe to have large gatherings. To leave a personal message and sign the online guest book, visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com.