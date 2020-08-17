1/1
LuAnn Hakala
1956 - 2020
LuAnn Hakala, 64, of White Pigeon, died at 9:04 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was born June 6, 1956, in Elkhart, Ind., to Bob and Barbara (Huffman) Waterman. On July 28, 1973, she married John Hakala in Adamsville. Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Jennifer Duvall of Elkhart; two sons, Nicholas Hakala of White Pigeon and Lucas (Lauren) Hakala of Royal Oak; four grandchildren, Greg (Kayla) Duvall, Nikki (Robb) Eastman, Cody Hakala and Laynee Hakala; four great-grandchildren; her mother, Barbara Waterman of Elkhart; a sister, Jackie Walker of Elkhart; and a brother, Jeff Waterman of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Waterman; a on, Jonathan Hakala; and a son-in-law, Erick Duvall.
LuAnn was a librarian at White Pigeon Township Library for the past 14 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends and spending time with her family.
Visitation will take place 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main St., Middlebury, Ind. Services will be conducted by her brother-in-law, Pastor Jack Starr. The family and funeral home request that face-coverings be worn for the services. Masks will be available. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to White Pigeon Township Library.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
