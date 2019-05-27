Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
LuAnn Herding


LuAnn Herding Obituary
LuAnn (Studeman) Herding, age 65, of Sturgis, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 26, 2019, at Glenn Arbor Hospice residence in Battle Creek.
She was born Feb. 19, 1954, in Detroit. Her parents, Robert Frank and Grace E. (Parker) Studeman, preceded her in death, along with twin infant sisters Marilyn and Mary Studeman.
On Feb. 19, 1973, she married George Herding in White Pigeon.
LuAnn was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1972. She was highly active in keeping her classmates together and always could be counted on as a member of the reunion committee.
She had been employed as a lead inspector at Coachman Industries in Middlebury, Ind., for many years. Her last employment was with Rehau Inc. in Sturgis, where she worked as a color technician.
LuAnn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and loved time with family and took the initiative to organize the meeting of the cousins twice a year. She enjoyed going antiquing and for many years showing her horses that she loved. LuAnn had a true love for all animals and was known for rescuing any animal in need.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 46 years, George; a brother, David (Lynn) Studeman of Atlanta; his daughters, Kacy and Kristin; a sister-in-law, Robbin Swinehart of Rockville, Ind.; her children, Jennifer and Joe; and stepmother Cora Studeman of Sturgis.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of LuAnn Herding will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A graveside committal will follow the services at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in LuAnn's memory be directed to Glenn Arbor Hospice, 5470 Glenn Cross Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 28, 2019
