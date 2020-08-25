Lucian O. Tisdel Jr., age 83, of Burr Oak, MI passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Elkhart Meadows Nursing Facility.
He was born Oct. 28, 1936 in Centreville, MI a son to the late Lucian O. and Margaret A. (Pridgeon) Tisdel.
Lucian had resided in Centreville, Sturgis, and the Burr Oak area and received his GED from Sturgis High School.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp.
On May 28, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Sturgis he married Myrtle June Rivers.
He retired from Grumman Olson in 1997 after 9 ½ years, he had also worked for International Paper for 2 years, Brown Company, Freeman Boats, Shumaker Construction, and Coachmen in Middlebury for 17 ½ years.
He was a member of the St. Joseph County Genealogical Society, the Towne Family Association, and enjoyed caring for his own home and was active in the Camp for Military Veterans in Florida.
Surviving are his wife: Myrtle; children: Elizabeth A. (Richard) Nicka of Albion, MI, John L. "JT" Tisdel of Elkhart, IN, and Laura J. (Dale) Phillips of Sturgis, MI; grandchildren: Joshua Phillips, Edward Baker II, Nicole (Brandon) Linn, Adam (Lily) Baker, Bryan (Grace) Baker, and Kristian (Steven) Creech; step-grandchildren: Eric (Kelly) Milliman, John (Emily) Nicka, Taylor Boepple, Ryan Hampton, Sylvia Hampton, Heather Oti, and Lacy (Greg) Brux; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister: Velma Stevens; two brother: Chester Tisdel and Darwin Tisdel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters: Patricia Ann Tisdel and Margaret Henry.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M., Thursday, at the Hackman
Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any one time and all visitors and family are required to wear a mask.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Lucian O. Tisdel Jr. will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, at the First Baptist Church in Sturgis with the Rev. Matt Taylor, officiating. Interment and graveside services with full military honors will follow in Burr Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
or the 1st Baptist Church, envelopes are available at the funeral home.
where personal messages of support may be left for the family.