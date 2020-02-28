Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Heath


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Heath Obituary
Lucille Heath, age 87, of Lake Wales, Fla., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Lake Wales.
She was born April 3, 1932, in Vicksburg, a daughter of the late Ray and Alta Briggs. On Dec. 12, 1954, she married Ronald Heath in Angola, Ind. They resided in Richland before moving to Florida in 1984. Lucille was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, crocheting and sewing.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ronald Heath; two sons, Robert (Ramona) Smith of Pembrook Pines, Fla., and Allen (Alice) Smith of Vicksburg; grandchildren David and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Allen.
Graveside services are planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Leonidas Cemetery, with the Rev. David Farrell officiating. Local assistance was provided by Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -