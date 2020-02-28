|
|
Lucille Heath, age 87, of Lake Wales, Fla., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Lake Wales.
She was born April 3, 1932, in Vicksburg, a daughter of the late Ray and Alta Briggs. On Dec. 12, 1954, she married Ronald Heath in Angola, Ind. They resided in Richland before moving to Florida in 1984. Lucille was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, crocheting and sewing.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ronald Heath; two sons, Robert (Ramona) Smith of Pembrook Pines, Fla., and Allen (Alice) Smith of Vicksburg; grandchildren David and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Allen.
Graveside services are planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Leonidas Cemetery, with the Rev. David Farrell officiating. Local assistance was provided by Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 29, 2020