Lydia Mae Bontrager, age 94, of Centreville, passed away Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 22, 1925, in Centreville, a daughter of the late Alvin J. and Lydia (Hochstetler) Yoder.
On March 1, 1942, she married William Bontrager. He preceded her in death Oct. 2, 2009.
She is survived by 10 children, Alvin (Susie) Bontrager of Granton, Wis., Elizabeth (Eli) Chupp of Nappanee, Ind., Levi (Mary Esther) Bontrager of Centreville, Lydia (Amos) Miller of Sturgis, Wilma Miller of Colon, Joseph (Fannie) Bontrager of Sturgis, Clara Bontrager of Centreville, Dena Bontrager of Centreville, William (Katie Ellen) Bontrager of Centreville and Sylvia (Mervin) Eash of Burr Oak, 67 grandchildren; 255 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; six siblings, William of Wisconsin, Mary of Minnesota, Wilma of New York, Harvey of Florida, Elven of Kentucky and Ervin of New York
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a daughter, Alma Bontrager; a son-in-law, Wayne Miller; a daughter-in-law, Esther Bontrager; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nine brothers, Joseph, Amos, Levi, Alvin Jr., Jesse, Edwin, Henry, David and Melvin; and four sisters, Fannie, Clara, Edna and Sylvia.
The family will receive friends beginning after 2 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday at the Paul Bontrager residence located, 60222 Lepley Road, Centreville. Funeral services begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bontrager residence. The Home Ministers will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Old Order Amish Cemetery in Centreville.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 16, 2019