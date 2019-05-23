Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
(269) 651-3284
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Thrasher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle E. Thrasher


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lyle E. Thrasher Obituary
Lyle E. Thrasher, age 85, a lifelong resident of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home with family by his side.
He was born June 15, 1933, in Sturgis, a son of the late Ambrose and Hazel (Bordner) Thrasher. On June 25, 1960, he married Mary L. Persails.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; two sons, Alan (Renae) Thrasher of Three Rivers and Mark (Kathy) Thrasher of Orland, Ind.; a daughter, Karen Thrasher of Sturgis; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons; two grandsons; two brothers; a sister; two sisters-in-law; and a niece.
The family will receive friends and relatives 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road,?Sturgis.
Services celebrating the life of Lyle Thrasher will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, immediately following visitation, at the funeral home. The Rev. George Milliman of Burr Oak Missionary Church will officiate. Interment with full military honors will follow at Burr Oak Cemetery.
The family suggest memorial donations be directed to Sturgis V.F.W. or Christopher Reeve Foundation. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now