Lyndsay L. Thomet, age 34, of Colon, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home, after a long battle with Huntington disease.
Lyndsay was born Dec. 13, 1984, in Marshall, a daughter of the late Todd and Cynthia L. (Johnson) Thomet.
She had lived most of her life in Colon, and had attended Colon and Coldwater Schools.
Lyndsay loved movies, cats and liked collecting things.
She is survived by her fiancé, Timothy Pugh of Colon; a grandmother, Sandra (Richard) Alber of Sherwood; a brother, Brandon Thomet of Hastings; a half-sister, Kelsey Thomet of Coldwater; several aunts and uncles; and extended family Pam and Leroy Pugh.
She was preceded in death by her son, Camphor Thomet.
The family will receive relatives and friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date in South Colon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 9, 2019