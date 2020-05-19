|
|
Lynette Lois Farber, age 66, of Jenison, and formerly of Colon, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home in Jenison.
Lynette was born Feb. 12, 1954, in Battle Creek, a daughter of Dorwin C. and Lois R. (Miller) Hostetler.
Lynette grew up in Colon, graduating from Colon High School with the class of 1972.
On April 21, 1973, she married Joseph R. Farber in Colon.
Lynette had made her home in Jenison as a homemaker. She enjoyed needlepoint, cooking and was a great seamstress. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She had been employed as a general manager of Rive Rock Surfacing Company in Jenison.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph R. Farber of Jenison; three children, Sarah Marie (Desmond) Kursinsky of Kokomo, Ind., Dr. Joseph (Lisa) Farber of Stevensville and Carmen Joan (Chris) Zylstra of Hudsonville; grandchildren Sean, Ada, Jaxson, Maddox, Braxton, Colton and Cassius; her mother, Lois R. Hostetler of Colon; two sisters, Doreen (Steve) Wagner and Teresa (John) Salter, and a brother, Richard (Audra) Hostetler, all of Colon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dorwin Hostetler, in1987.
The family will receive relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Funeral services celebrating the life of Lynette L. Farber will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Clint Zehr officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.
If desired, memorials may be made either to Grace Christian Fellowship or Lyndsay (Sharp) Bingaman Nursing Scholarship Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
