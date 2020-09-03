Lynn D. Smith, 74, of Sturgis, died Sept. 1, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.

He was born Feb. 19, 1946, a son of Albert L. and Phyllis (Neadstine) Smith in Sturgis, and lived all his life in Sturgis.

He was employed in his early life at gas stations, The Foundry and Formed Tubes, then at Sutton Tool for 37 years.

He was a past member of The Eagles, bowling team for Sutton Tool and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting wood, road trips, the casino and, most of all, time spent with his family and grandchildren.

On Nov. 13, 1965, he married Treasa E. Beers in Sturgis. She survives, along with his children Janelle (Greg) Jordan and Matthew (Michelle) Smith; grandchildren Ian (Jarrett), Jace, Mattalynn and Oakleigh; great-grandchild Amelia; a sister, Lelia Sergeant; a brother, Lawrence Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leland; and a sister, Linda.

There will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon.

