Lynna Hassenger, wife of Bob Hassenger, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct.16, 2020, at Hampton Funeral Home, 4204 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson. The family will then receive friends for visitation 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct.17, at Eley Funeral Home, 280 S. Washington St., Constantine, followed by interment at Constantine Township Cemetery. Visit www.eleyfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book or send a condolence to the family.