M. Reed Taylor, MD, 86, of LaGrange, Ind., died Nov. 18, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.
Dr. Taylor was born Sept. 1, 1934, in LaPorte, Ind., to Millard Reed and Magdaline (Kintzel) Taylor.
In 1961, after moving from Etna Green to LaGrange County, Dr. Taylor began his practice and continued it for many years. He dedicated his life to providing health care for the people of LaGrange County. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Parish of St. James Chapel in Howe, IN. For many years he served as the LaGrange County Coroner and as the physician for Howe Military School. Dr. Taylor loved being on his farm, driving his tractor and working with his horses.
In February 1968, he married Frances Study in Howe, Ind. Mrs. Taylor preceded him in death March 15, 1979. On Sept. 30, 1995,he married Carolyn Sue Reade in Las Vegas. Mrs. Taylor preceded him in death Dec. 22, 2013.
Surviving are his children, Lauri Holmes of Colorado Spring, Colo., Lisa N. Booth, MD, of Howe, Ind. Lynnelle (Phillip "Yogi") Miller of LaGrange, Ind., Tara (Clay) Weber of LaOtto, Ind., Todd Thomas Taylor of Kendallville, Ind., and Leigh Ann (Rick) DeBold of Rochester, Ind.; a former daughter-in-law, Molly Taylor, of Auburn, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard L. (Judith) Taylor of Indianapolis.
Along with his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Reed Sr. and Magdaline Taylor; a daughter, Melisa Taylor; a son, Todd Tyler Taylor; and a son-in-law, Rex Holmes.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Burial will take place privately at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Ind.
The family wishes that in honor of the many babies that Dr. Taylor delivered, memorials go to the Family Birthing Center at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Please send the memorials to Parkview LaGrange Foundation, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, IN 46761 and in the memo line include "In Memory of Dr. Taylor to benefit PLH FBC."
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.