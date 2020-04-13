|
Madalon J. Yunker, age 85 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away on Thursday, April 9th in Portage, Michigan, of natural causes.
Madalon is survived by two daughters: Susan Anable of Sturgis and Kristin (Michael) Gay of Sturgis; four sons: Michael (Bev) Yunker of Centreville, John (Marybeth) Yunker of Woodburn, Indiana, Jeffery (Christine) Yunker of Wadsworth, Illinois and James (Tana) Yunker of Burr Oak; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and siblings: Richard Browne of Thompson Falls, Montana and Georgia Oldenberg of Colon, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents and brother, John Browne of Evert, Washington.
Madalon was born April 1, 1935 in Sturgis, Michigan daughter of the late John S. and Virginia (VanHaaften) Brown. She was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1953. On June 25, 1960 she married Billy W. Yunker in Howe, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1991. Madalon had been employed by the Kirsch Company in Sturgis from 1959 until her retirement in 2000.
She enjoyed sewing and surrounding herself with her friends and family. She treasured the company of her little dog, Sophie, and fellowship at various local churches.
Due to the current conditions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations of gatherings, private services and burial will take place at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis. A gathering and memorial service celebrating the life of Madalon J. Yunker will be held at a later date to be announced.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Mrs. Yunker's name, consider Radiant Life Church, 907 N. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, www.theradiantlife.church/give/.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 14, 2020