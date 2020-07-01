Malachi Moriah Budfuloski Mechling, age 35, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 29, 1984, in Kalamazoo, a son of John and the late Connie Sue (Sorko-Ram) Budfuloski.
Malachi's early years were spent in California. In 1998, he moved to the Sturgis area, where he remained until his death. He was a talented manufacturing engineer for Summit Polymers in Sturgis since 2005 and he truly had a knack for inventing and designing things.
Malachi enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cherishing time with his children. He was always first in line to help his kids with school projects, using his skills as an engineer to make them works of art. Malachi also loved spending time outdoors, camping, swimming and biking. He had a laugh and smile that were legendary and a personality that endeared him to everyone who met him.
Malachi is survived by his childre, Malachi and Aireana Lanning of Angola and Jaeda and Logan Budfuloski of Lawton; step-daughter and little buddy Mariah Stratton of Three Rivers; his father, John Budfuloski of Camarillo Calif.; siblings Micah Raphael Mechling of Kalamazoo, Brandon David Budfuloski of Camarillo, Shaina Rachel Budfuloski of Marina del Ray, Calif., Jordan Lindsey Budfuloski of Camarillo and Jacob Paul Budfuloski of Ventura, Calif.; In-laws Jim and Linda Auskalnis of Sturgis and Charles Swihart of Three Rivers; and best friends Mike Fraim of Burr Oak, Ryan Cross of Kalamazoo and Walter Posler of Sherwood.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Sue (Sorko-Ram) Budfuloski.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Malachi was held July 1, 2020.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Malachi's memory may consider their local animal shelter.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.