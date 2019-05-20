|
Malcolm James "Mack" Gall passed away May 10, 2019.
Malcolm was born Jan. 5, 1922, in Hamlet, Ind. He had two younger siblings, Jacque and Gene. As a young boy, his family moved to White Pigeon and owned a mint farm. Mack loved farming. He went to school in his early years in a one-room schoolhouse and, in his later years, at White Pigeon High School. There, he was president of his class and played on the football team.
Mack went to the University of Iowa and eventually became a teacher. He taught high school English and Latin in Midland. He was in the Army Reserves during World War II. Mack took care of his mother in her later years.
Mack always loved animals, being in 4-H when he was young. At his home near Klinger Lake, he helped many of the wild animals who lived nearby. He fed cats, raccoons and a skunk named Sammy.
Music was a passion of Mack's as well. He played guitar, mandolin and accordion. He was one of the original members of Stacy String Band that played locally at nursing homes and at the county fair. He sang a solo of "Lazy Bones" in the band, up until he was in his 90s!
Religion was important to Mack. He grew up in the Christian Science church and was a reader later in life. Mack lived life on his own terms, living independently into his 90s. He passed away of natural causes May 10 at Skagg's Assisted Living in Burr Oak.
He is survived by a sister, Jacque Schoeppel; andtwo nieces, Pam Einarsen and Dr. Sonja Schoeppel.
There will be an informal celebration of Mack's life this summer. If you are interested in getting together then to share stories, please contact his niece, Pam, by text or phone at (203) 216-5499 or email [email protected].
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 21, 2019