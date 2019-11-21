Home

Marc David Yunker, age 75, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.

He was born Nov. 1, 1944, in Sturgis, to the late Paul and Grace (Brown) Yunker.

Marc was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a 1963 graduate of Sturgis High School, where he excelled in athletics, especially wrestling. He furthered his education at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo earning a Bachelor Degree in Science and Education and was a member of the varsity wrestling team.

On Dec. 18, 1965, he married Cheryl Ginther at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis.

Most of Marc's working life was as a truck driver. He retired from Abbott Laboratories following 20 years of truck driving for the company. For more than 15 years, he worked as a substitute teacher in schools throughout St. Joseph County.

Marc had a true love and appreciation for the outdoors. Some of his favorite activities included trapping, gardening, riding motorcycles and making maple syrup. His other love was wrestling, both participating and coaching.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl; a son, David (Christina) Yunker of Sturgis; two daughters, Julie Yunker and Jill (Steven) Toner both of Sturgis; five grandchildren, Niklaus Yunker, Ella Yunker, Rachel Toner, Matthew Toner and Jane Toner, all of Sturgis; a brother, Stephen (Karen) Yunker of Sturgis; two sisters, Andrea (Peter) Marchand of California and Sandra Stackman of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 3-8 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Marc D. Yunker will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Pastor Glenn Russell of Thurston Woods Village will officiate. Graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Yunker's memory consider Sturgis High School Wrestling Program, 216 Vinewood Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091 or National Institute of Neurological Disorder and Stroke (NINDS), Financial Management Branch NSC Building, Room 3280, 6001 Executive Blvd., MSC 9531, North Bethesda, MD 20852-9531.

His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
