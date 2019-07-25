Home

Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
Margaret E. Willis


1950 - 2019
Margaret E. Willis Obituary
Margaret Elaine Willis, 68, of Elkhart, Ind., died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Mason Township, in an automobile accident.
She was born Sept. 25, 1950, in Sturgis, a daughter of Elmer L. and Margaret L. (Beach)?Willis.
She was an Elkhart resident the past 20 years, coming from Bristol, Ind. Her early life was lived in White?Pigeon. She worked as a waitress for 20 years at Barczak Restaurant in Mottville and was a retired transcriptionist for Elkhart General Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, crafts, painting, concerts and movies, and, most of all, her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie (Richard)?Sells of Edwardsburg and Pamela (Tab)?Oswald of Elkhart; six grandchildren; a niece and nephew, Lindsy Willis of White Pigeon and Timothy (Malinda)?Willis of Bristol, Ind.; two sisters, Janet (Tim)?Reid of Howe, Ind., and Laura (Sam) Jackson of White Pigeon; two brothers, Gary Willis of White Pigeon and Donald Willis of Oklahoma; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn and David Willis; and a sister, Sharon.
Visitation is 1-3 p.m.?Monday, July 29, 2019, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment of cremains will follow at White Pigeon Township Cemetery. Donations may be directed to a .
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 26, 2019
