Margaret Helen Shultz, age 68, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Kalamazoo.
She was born Dec. 11, 1950, in Lansing, a daughter of Malcolm and Mary Helen (Benson) McNeil.
Margaret graduated from Monsignor John Gabriel's Catholic School, class of 1969, and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in 1973. On June 17, 1978, Margaret was united in marriage with the love of her life, Richard Shultz, for 42 wonderful years.
Margaret had a passion for volunteering. She helped found DASC, Keystone Place, Emergency Care Network and the St Joseph County Food Pantry. She helped start programs in our area such as Toys for Tots and holiday baskets. She spent her life dedicated to making her community a better place. Margaret was an avid stamper and made personalized cards for all her loved ones and also loved playing bridge.
She is preceded in her passing by her father, Malcolm McNeil; and a sister, Kathryn Albro.
Left to cherish Margaret's loving memory is her loving husband, Richard Shultz; children Sarah (Daniel) Hershberger, Owen Shultz and Brian Shultz; her mother, Mary Helen McNeil; brothers Gregory (Nola) McNeil and Kevin (Jan) McNeil; grandchildren Sydney, Gavin and Emerson Hershberger; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved cat, Pickles.
Services will be held at Hohner Funeral Home in Three Rivers, with public visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Dennis Smith officiating.
Memorials made in Margaret's memory may be directed to Keystone Place. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 17, 2019