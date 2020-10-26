Margaret Mary (Peg) Connelly, 73, of Constantine, passed away Oct. 15, 2020, at her daughter's home in Kalamazoo.
Margaret was born March 31, 1947, in Pittsburgh. She is the daughter of James and Pauline (Novak) Raimar. She graduated from Carrick High School in Pittsburgh and attended Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville. On April 21, 1964, she married James Connelly.
Margaret was a very talented artist. She was most known for painting the murals throughout Constantine, most notably on Harvey House and Hardware Store. Furthermore, she assisted in the design and painting of Christmas yard cardsthat can be found all over the town. Margaret taught art classes at Glen Oaks Community College; gardened with food preservation/canning; and was involved with COA, Girl and Boy Scouts, 4-H and St. Joseph Catholic CCD. She mostly enjoyed painting animals, flowers and nature scenery.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Jim Connelly, of Constantine; a daughter, Pauline Rocha, of Kalamazoo; a son, James (Sarah) Connelly, of Mottville; grandchildren Kristen, Nicolas, Amanda, Kasey (Robert), Autumn (Lavon), Paige (Nate), Melissa (Eugene), Jimmy (Kaylee), Megan (Adam) and Josh; great-grandchildren Tim, Seth, Mason, Leeland, Karen, Kingston, Peyten, Christopher, Trinity, Aiden, Austin, Faith, Gene, Annabella and two on the way named Parker and Derek; a sister, Virginia Sherman, of White Pigeon; a brother, Jim (Kathy) Raimer, of Saginaw; many nieces and nephews; and sons-in-law Nick Rocha of Kalamazoo and Karl Astling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Karen Astling; and a sister, Betty Oxnam.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Christian Mass (for family only, due to COVID-19) will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in White Pigeon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Margaret's honor to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in White Pigeon.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Homes of Constantine. Online messages can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.