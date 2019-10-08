|
Margaret May Borgert age 97 of Sturgis, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at he home of her daughter Sharon, after an extended illness.
Margaret was born August 8, 1922 in Troy Township, MI a daughter to the late Earnest and Stella (Hogan) Little and was later adopted by Melvin and Elba (Wagner) Swihart.
Margaret grew up in Bronson graduating from Bronson High School with the Class of 1940 and in 1945 she moved to the Sturgis area.
On March 31,1945 she married Earl F. Borgert in Bronson and he preceded her in death August 14,1996.
Margaret enjoyed gardening, her flowers, reading, watching game shows, her pets, but most of all she loved time spent with family and friends.
Margaret had worked for L.A. Darling in Bronson, Kirsch Company in Sturgis and retired from Sturgis Newport Business Forms in Sturgis after 26 years of employment.
She was a member of the Centreville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharon A. (Donald) Leeth of Sturgis, daughter-in-law June Borgert of Burr Oak, three grandchildren, Laura (Don) Cross of Colon, Leigh Ann (Don) Hicks of Coldwater and Mark (Noelle) Borgert of Colon, eleven great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her birth parents, adoptive parents, husband, son Frederick E. Borgert, two brothers, Fred Little and Nicholas Swihart, three sisters, Margery Brown, Lenore Chapman and Isabelle Little.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday at the Schipper Funeral Home LTD in Colon from 3-7 P.M. Funeral services celebrating the life of Margaret M. Borgert will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 from the funeral home with Chaplin
Roger Moyer officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon. If desired memorials may be made in memory of Margaret to either the Three Rivers Home Care and Hospice or St. Joseph County Animal Rescue. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 9, 2019