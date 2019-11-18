Home

Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Fish Lake Bible Church
25108 Banker St.
Sturgis, MI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Fish Lake Bible Church
25108 Banker St.
Sturgis, MI
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Lakeshore Cemetery
Grand Haven, MI
View Map
Margery S. Brondyke Obituary
Margery Sue Brondyke, a resident of Woodstock, Ga., and formerly of Grand Haven, Seneca, S.C., and Sturgis, passed into the presence of her Savior on Nov. 12, 2019. She was 87.

Margery was born Oct. 26,1932, in Wabash, Ind., to James and Phoebe Martin. On July 4,1953, she married Douglas Brondyke of Muskegon.

Mrs. Brondyke received both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. She taught English at Mona Shores High School for several years and then English, speech and drama at Grand Haven Junior High School, from where she retired in 1986.

Due to her faith in Jesus Christ as Savior, Margery was always an active member of a local church, serving at Little Black Lake Baptist Church in Norton Shores, Robinson Baptist Church in Grand Haven, University Baptist Church in Clemson, S.C., and finally at Fish Lake Bible Church in Sturgis, where her eldest son is the pastor. She directed many dramatic and musical programs in her years at those churches and established lifelong friendships. In her final years, attendance at Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell, Ga., gave her much joy and new friends.

Margery was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Martin; and her husband of 53 years. She is survived by her children, Karin (T.J.) Turner of Woodstock, Ga., the Rev. Timothy (Mary Beth) Brondyke of Sturgis, the Rev. Brent (Debi) Brondyke of Raleigh, N.C., and Nikki Vanderberg of Woodstock, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Tara (Kent) Martindale, Jared (Amelia) Turner, Jana (Justin) Sandoval, Kyle (Julia) Turner and Corey Turner of Georgia, Jonathan (Kimberly) Brondyke and Jessica (Dan) Higginbotham of Sturgis, Josiah (Rachel) Brondyke of Florida, Mikah (Jessica) Brondyke and Evan Brondyke of North Carolina, and Alyssa and Cassie Vanderberg of Georgia; and 15 beloved great-grandchildren.

The funeral for Mrs. Brondyke will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Fish Lake Bible Church, 25108 Banker St., Sturgis. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery in Grand Haven. The family will attend the gravesite at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Friends are welcome.

Memorial gifts may be designated to Fish Lake Bible Church of Sturgis; or Bob Jones University of Greenville, S.C. Both ministries were very important to her and are appreciated by her family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Homes in Centreville. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
