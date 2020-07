Margien L. Lund, 96, of LaGrange, and formerly of Fish Lake, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.She was born on February 5, 1924, in Chicago, IL., to the late George N. and Frances (Toman) Lund.In accordance to her wishes, Margien will be cremated and there will be no public services. Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com